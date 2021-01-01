Writing Desk Pad Protector AntiSlip Thin Mousepad for ComputersOffice Desk Accessories Laptop Waterproof Desk Protector for Office Decor and Home.

Best Quality Guranteed. Anti-slip Back Side: Suede material used for the back side for slip resistance. Soft and will not move often when you use. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PAD IS SINGEL SIDE USE. Easy to Clean: durable PVC leather for the upper use side, just use cloth to wipe it, very easy to clean, wet cloth would be prefer if there are too much dirt in the mat. Wide Surface Usage: Size of 31.5' x 15.7', large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse, and keyboard. Protect Your Desk: Waterproof, oil-proof, protect your glass/wooden desktop from scratches, stains, and spills. No Need for Mouse Pad: No unpleasant smell, tasteful synthetic leather adds elegance to your workspace. Surface can be used as a mouse pad, comfortable resting surface for your hands while writing, typing, and using the mouse.