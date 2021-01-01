Wrist Strap Lanyard 5 Pieces Universal Wristlet Wristband with Adjustable Slider Lock for Nintendo Wii Remote Controller Mobile Phone MP3 Digital.

High Quality: The lanyard is made of attractive woven nylon, ultra durable and easy to install. Adjustable: Our wrist strap easy to adjust to the appropriate length to fit for different persons and different occasions. Safe to use: By providing a comfortable and simple way of holding your controller/console/small electronics while you shoot, our wrsit strap keep your electronic devices safe and handy. Universal Compatibility: Except being a replacement strap fit Nintendo Wii Remote controller, this strap can be used for cell phone, digital camera, USB flash thumb drive, keychain, ID badge Holder, name tag, DSLR and other portable items. Size: Approx total length: 22CM/8.8IN