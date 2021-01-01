From uncle lee's tea
Wrist Strap Hand Lanyard for iPhone Samsung Camera GoPro USB Flash Drives Keys PSP and other Portable Items 2 Piece
Advertisement
wrist strap fits for cameras, usb flash thumb drive, keychain, id badge holder, name tag, mp3 player and other portable items Coloful braided rope is more comfortable, durable and fashionable Mini quick disconnect offers added versatility and convenience The strap is adjustable. It is easy to adjust to the appropriate length Braided rope length (folded state): 5.9' (15cm) with security slide