Wrist Rest Support Mouse Pad Set, Large Keyboard Wrist Rest Support, Mouse Pad Wrist Rest, Suitable for Learning Office Home Hand Rest Support

The printing is clear and delicate, You can enjoy stable mouse or keyboard operation at work or in game. 1. Ergonomic design, no worries about healthy surfing, reduce wrist wear, stay away from mouse hands. 2. The arc groove design of the wrist eliminates pressure and reduces the pain caused by long-time typing between the wrist and the desktop. 3. The mouse wrist pad is suitable for most computers or laptops. It improves the posture of the hands and wrists, avoids joint and wrist problems, and releases the pressure on the elbows and shoulders. It can be used on the computer for a long time. 4. The non-slip rubber base can provide a heavy grip, can prevent the keyboard and mouse pad from sliding or accidentally moving, double paste and press the edge to provide a flat and smooth edge, and will not roll up or split.