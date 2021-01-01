From nshi
Wrist Rest Ergonomic Keyboard Stand Compatible with Wireless Magic Keyboard 2 with Numeric Keypad (Gray Silicone)
Advertisement
Uniqueness: Only Compatible with Magic Keyboard 2 with Numeric Keypad. Not including Apple magic keyboard Ultra-soft, made from silicone, keyboard wrist rest support delivers comfort and wrist protection Fashion sense, make your desk more fashion sense, protect your Apple iMac magic keyboard 2,save your desktop space No-slip bottom design, stability is key for any typing operation, and our unique silicone strip prevents sliding in all forms. Size: 440*210 / 17.32 * 8.27 Weight:592g / 1.3 lb