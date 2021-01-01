Turn your house into a home with this excellent and sophisticated Wrington 5 - Piece Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set. Classic round kitchen dinette table offers an elegant color to enhance any kind of living area or home's kitchen area for any occasion. A thick curled ornate pedestal base provides strength and a state-of-the-art impression to the round dining room table. No heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard, or veneer top fabricated. This amazing kitchen table makes a really good addition to all kitchen space and corresponds to all sorts of dining room concepts. Slender X back dinette chairs present trendy and comfy seating, with wood seats finished in an elegant color which lets you enjoy a nice and trendy dining experience. Made up of hardwood, the chair is stable and offers a sturdy finish. It adds elegance and class to any place you have placed it. The frame of the dining chairs are engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. The matching color of the chair with the table brings a good contrast in the kitchen area. The standard shape, size, and design make the dining area significantly attractive. This contemporary, budget-friendly, durable, and comfortable dining set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with family and friends.