Wrigley 59.06'' H x 23.62'' W Iron Etagere Bookcase

This shelves units has 5 tiers. It suits for many situations. Where there is organization needs, there is it. You could put it next to the desk, then it would be the bookcase organizing your document, books or other working stuff. You could put it at balcony, it would be a shelves units holding your plants and other stuff. The structure of this product is manufactured wood and rust-free metal. The two things combination ensures the stability and durability. The advantage of manufactured wood is easy to clean, anti-scratch, water-proof and economic. Color: Black