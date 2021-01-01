Wren Matte Blue Low Bowl

The clean coupe shape of our Wren low bowl allows the deep blue glaze to get all the attention. Finished in matte navy, the dish sets a modern table with its confident curves and lush hue. The shape is ideal for salads, pastas and hearty stews. For a beautifully cohesive look, pair the oven- and dishwasher-safe low bowl with the matching salad plate, dinner plate, cereal bowl and mug. Part of our Wren dinnerware collection, our matte blue low bowl is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Glazed stoneware 33-oz. capacity Flatware may leave more visible marks on matte dinnerware, removable with Bar Keepers Friend or other gentle powdered cleaner Dishwasher-, freezer-, microwave- and oven-safe to 350F Imported