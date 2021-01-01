From rizzy home
Rizzy Home Wren Blossom Solid King Quilt (Cotton with Polyester Fill) in Pink | QLTBQ4235BS001692
Tufted cotton and hand quilting create a classic diamond pattern in the charming Wren Collection. Soft, blossom pink hues infuse a touch of romance while the textured finish brings depth and visual interest. Cozy and inviting, this bedding suits a variety of styles from farmhouse to traditional with ease.