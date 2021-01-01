Affinity Tile WRCTWC Curve 11-3/4" x 1/2" Smooth Ceramic Thin-Set Pencil Rail Trim - Sold by Carton (5 Pieces / Carton) Green Kiwi Flooring Tile Trim

Affinity Tile WRCTWC Curve 11-3/4" x 1/2" Smooth Ceramic Thin-Set Pencil Rail Trim - Sold by Carton (5 Pieces / Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)The Affinity Tile Curve collection features a smooth, high sheen finish that creates a contemporary look. The varying shades throughout the piece will brighten any installation. Coordinate with other products in the Curve series to create unique patterns and a personalized look to suit your space. This wall trim is an ideal accent piece for indoor uses, including kitchen backsplashes or bathroom walls. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Features:Grade 1, first-quality tile for wall useGlazed smooth finish with a high sheen and uniform appearance in toneP.E.I. Rating 0 is suitable for walls and residential use onlySemi-Vitreous flooring has water absorption of more than 3% but less than 7% for indoor useWall tiles are not C.O.F. ratedNot frost resistantCommercial and residential use Green Kiwi