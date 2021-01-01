Wrapping Paper Storage Container – Fits Up To 27 Rolls 1 3/8” Diam. - Underbed Gift Wrap Organizer Bags, Wrapping Paper Rolls, Ribbon, And Bows - Unde

NO MORE WRINKLED OR RIPPED PAPER: Imagine being able to use the entire roll of wrapping paper with less waste because it was already torn or ripped at the edges. Our wrapping paper storage bag's zipper extends the entire length of the Christmas storage organizer - fully open the lid to spread out the inside content. This is great for you because all of your paper is protected against dust and moisture, so you can stop throwing the paper to the back of the closet.STAY ORGANIZED WITH AN ALL-IN-ONE HOLIDAY WRAPPING SUPPLY CONTAINER: If you've been looking for a place to store and keep all of your holiday supplies in one place after the holidays or someplace to store birthday and special occasion wrapping supplies then your search is over! Red snowflake design for Christmas cheer, our product has two deep pockets and plenty of space for your ribbons, tools, and tape which means that you can store your holiday wrapping supplies in one container, guaranteed!TOP RATED QUALITY! DURABLE: The problem with other Christmas Storage Organizers is that the handles pull out, unravel and easily break. Our wrapping paper storage solves that problem! Why? That's because our Christmas Storage Organizer is made a from a high-quality durable material which means that it will last longer season after season. Never suffer from handles breaking again!PRACTICAL & EASY TO STORE UNDER THE BED: Our wrapping paper storage box measures 41 ¼” x 14 ¼” x 5 ½” which means that you can fit over 8 or more big rolls of wrapping paper in the size of 40” Long. Convenient for you to fit and hide away under the bed - save space with this gift wrap storage bag! What that means to you is that you keep more organized and that ultimately means is it takes your stress out of wrapping gifts quickly and covertly.A GIFT WRAPPERS ULTIMATE HOLIDAY WRAPPING PAPER STORAGE BAG: Our Christmas storage organizer is made from high-quality ultra-durable construction and you will easily notice the difference. Made with sturdy straps and zipper that do not loosen or stretch out for an extended lifetime of use. Customer satisfaction guaranteed. You should always buy with confidence.