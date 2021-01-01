From fanimation
Fanimation Wrap Custom-KIT-84-LK Wrap Custom 84" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control Black / Natural Fans
Fanimation Wrap Custom-KIT-84-LK Wrap Custom 84" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control FeaturesFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Constructed from metalIncludes a frosted glass shadeFan is controllable by a remote control or wall control (included)Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsMountable on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 8" downrodIntegrated dimmable 18 watt LED lightingUses an energy efficient reversible 21 watt DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsEnergy star certifiedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 84"Height: 15-15/16"Width: 84"Product Weight: 20.32 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 16CFM high: 11206, low: 3516 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 81, medium: 56, low: 29Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 21 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 1400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsDimmable: Yes Includes a frosted glass shade Outdoor Ceiling Fans Black / Natural