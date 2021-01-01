From fanimation
Fanimation Wrap Custom-KIT-60-LK Wrap Custom 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control Black / Natural Fans
Fanimation Wrap Custom-KIT-60-LK Wrap Custom 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control FeaturesFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Constructed from metalIncludes a frosted glass shadeFan is controllable by a remote control or wall control (included)Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsCapable of being mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 4-1/2" downrodIntegrated dimmable 18 watt LED lightingUses an energy efficient reversible 24 watt DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 60"Height: 13-1/16"Width: 60"Product Weight: 17.33 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 16CFM high: 7141, low: 581 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 138, medium: 88, low: 43Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 24 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 1400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsDimmable: Yes Includes a frosted glass shade Outdoor Ceiling Fans Black / Natural