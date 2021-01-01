From fanimation
Fanimation Wrap Custom-KIT-52 Wrap Custom 52" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control Black Fans Ceiling Fans
Fanimation Wrap Custom-KIT-52 Wrap Custom 52" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control FeaturesFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Constructed from metalFan is controllable by a remote control or wall control (included)Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsAble to be mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 4-1/2" downrodUses an energy efficient reversible 24 watt DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsEnergy star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 52"Height: 12-7/16"Width: 52"Product Weight: 15.79 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 16CFM high: 7141, low: 581 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 138, medium: 88, low: 43Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 24 watts Outdoor Ceiling Fans Black