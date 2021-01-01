WRAP BANDS, Shrinkband Tamper Heat Cellophane Seal 200 pcs bands. (2 1/2' - 2 3/4' Diameter)

Best Quality Guranteed. Choose from 12 Sizes precut to fit containers, these tamper evident bands are the most cost-effective addition to your packaging solution ensuring the safety of the end consumer. Shrinkband tamper security seals seal bands wrap create a strong tamper proof protection seal. Used on all kinds of packing containers, bottles, jars, cans and much more. Shrinks easily when extreme heat is applied. Shrinks up to 50% of its original size. Determine the size you need, simply measure across the top diameter. All bands are 1 1/8' wide (rim)