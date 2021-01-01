"Wrangler" by Pat Saunders-White Framed Painting Print on Canvas

Instantly recognizable, the brilliant, saturated colors of Pat Saunders-White's animal paintings have established her as a national pet portrait artist. Pat brings an element of spontaneity, boldness, and humor into a genre that is often stiff and photo realistic. Pat's big 'Ah-Ha!' a moment was when she painted her first animal. Fourteen years later, she still finds this an exciting niche. The first animal paintings in this new style and technique gave her a feeling of 'coming home' after a long journey. Pat participates in juried national shows and presents workshops in her home studio and various workshop venues. She donates her work annually to non-profit fundraisers. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. Size: 11" H x 11" W x 0.5" D