BlueStar Wrangler 60" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood WR060MLPLTDCC

60" Wall Mount Range Hood with 3-Speed Boost, Multiple Blower Options, Push-Button Controls, Dimmable LED Lighting, Stainless Steel Baffle Filters, and Multi-Stage Grease Capture System: Designer Custom Color Match. Three unique blower speeds are operated by a discreet push-button control panel system. A fourth Boost speed can be selected for high smoke cooking and It will run for 7 minutes to efficiently clear the air before automatically returning to the third speed. This innovative system starts with durable, dishwasher safe, stainless steel baffle filters that improve airflow and capture over 90% of cooking grease. The second stage is an inner shield that works to distribute airflow evenly across the entire cooking surface while capturing any grease that may come through. Collects any final residual grease. Our energy-efficient LED lights to work to perfectly highlight your cooking surface for improved visibility. The light intensity is adjustable and a memory feature has the lighting stay in the last set position when turned back on. BlueStar® ventilation hoods provide optimal exhaust with a whisper-quiet operation that does not interfere with conversation while entertaining. Choose from either high performance internal, in-line, or remote blowers. Choose from 1,000+ colors in gloss, matte, and textured finishes to create the perfect focal point in your kitchen design. Send us a sample of your favorite color and we will create a custom color for a look that is uniquely your own. Internal blowers are available in 600 and 1200CFM's, In-line blowers are available in 800 and 1200CFM's and our Remote blowers are available in 1000 and 1400CFMs. Change your hood material from stainless steel to 14 different custom metals options including brass and copper. Enhance your ventilation hood design by adding custom strapping and rivets to complement other finishes in your kitchen. Professional-grade smoke removal. 3-speed fan with a boost feature. Innovative multi-stage grease capture system. Enhanced visibility with dimmable LED lighting. Quiet operation. Includes brushed stainless steel strapping & rivets. Stainless baffle filters seamlessly remove for dishwasher safe cleaning. Easy-to-use push-button controls. Included duct cover heights: 10", 16", 22", 28", 34", 40", 46". Accommodates top or rear discharge. In-line, in-hood and remote blower compatible. Type: Hood. Glass Canopy: No. Style: Chimney Style. Venting Type: Ducted. Blower Type: Blower not Included. Mounting Type: Wall Mount. Vent Location: Top or Rear. Approved for Outdoor Use: No. Lighting Type: LED. Number of Fan Speeds: 3. Pro-Style: Yes. Filter Type: Baffle. Light: Yes. Energy Star: No. Amps: 10. Electrical: 3-prong, Non-GFCI outlet - 120Volt. Width: 59 7/8" (+/- 1/16"). Depth: 24". Height: 18". Parts and Labor: 2 Years.