Wind River WR1638 Cylon 52" 3 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor Light Kit Blades and Remote Included Stainless Steel / Walnut
Wind River WR1638 Cylon 52" 3 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Light Kit, Blades, and Remote Included Features:Includes 3 ABS plastic blades with complementing finishIncludes Integrated light kit with white glassIncludes remote control with 3 speed reversible motor Suitable for Dry locationsIncludes (1) 17 watt LED bulb(s) Includes (1) 4" downrod(s) for ease of installationDimensions:Height: 15.3"Width: 52" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Hanging Weight: 20 lbsBlade Specifications:Blades Included: YesNumber of Blades: 3Blade Span: 52"Blade Pitch: 11°Fan Blade Material: ABS Reversible Blades: NoMotor Specifications:Motor: AC InductionReversible Motor: Yes Speeds: 3RPM (High): 168 (revolutions per minute)RPM (Low): 80 (revolutions per minute)RPM (Medium): 121 (revolutions per minute)CFM (High): 5488 (cubic feet per minute)Voltage: 120vLight Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000kColor Rendering Index (CRI): 81Lumens: 1150Average Hours: 35000Dimmable: YesWattage: 17Watts Per Bulb: 17 Indoor Ceiling Fans Stainless Steel / Walnut