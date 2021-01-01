From wind river
Wind River WR1464 Zorion 52" 4 Blade Hugger Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor Blades Light Kit and Remote Included Oiled Bronze Fans Ceiling
Wind River WR1464 Zorion 52" 4 Blade Hugger Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Blades, Light Kit, and Remote Included Features:Includes 4 reversible lightweight and durable plywood blades with complementing finishIncludes integrated light kit with cream or white glassIncludes remote control with 3 speed reversible motor Suitable for Dry locationsIncludes (1) 17 watt LED bulb(s) Dimensions:Height: 11.3"Width: 52" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Hanging Weight: 18.7 lbsBlade Specifications:Blades Included: YesNumber of Blades: 4Blade Span: 52"Blade Pitch: 12°Fan Blade Material: Plywood Reversible Blades: Yes Motor Specifications:Motor: AC InductionReversible Motor: Yes Speeds: 3RPM (High): 161 (revolutions per minute)RPM (Low): 78 (revolutions per minute)RPM (Medium): 118 (revolutions per minute)CFM (High): 4713 (cubic feet per minute)Voltage: 120vLight Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000kColor Rendering Index (CRI): 81Lumens: 1150Average Hours: 35000Dimmable: YesWattage: 17Watts Per Bulb: 17 Indoor Ceiling Fans Oiled Bronze