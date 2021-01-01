From wind river
Wind River WR1460 Valrosa 52" 5 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor Blades and Light Kit Included Silver Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans
Advertisement
Wind River WR1460 Valrosa 52" 5 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Blades, and Light Kit Included Features:Includes 5 reversible lightweight and durable plywood blades with complementing finishIncludes integrated light kit with cream glassPull chain control with 3 speed reversible motor Suitable for Dry locationsIncludes (2) 13 watt fluorescent bulb(s) Includes (1) 4" downrod(s) for ease of installationDimensions:Height: 17.2"Width: 52" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Hanging Weight: 14.52 lbsBlade Specifications:Blades Included: YesNumber of Blades: 5Blade Span: 52"Blade Pitch: 12°Fan Blade Material: Plywood Reversible Blades: Yes Motor Specifications:Motor: AC InductionReversible Motor: Yes Speeds: 3RPM (High): 174 (revolutions per minute)RPM (Low): 73 (revolutions per minute)RPM (Medium): 119 (revolutions per minute)CFM (High): 5143 (cubic feet per minute)Voltage: 120vLight Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: FluorescentDimmable: NoWattage: 26Watts Per Bulb: 13 Indoor Ceiling Fans Silver Bronze