From oukitel
OUKITEL WP8 Pro Rugged Phones - Unlocked Smartphones, 5000mAh MT6762D, IP68 Waterproof Cell Phones 6.49 inch Android 10.0 4+64 ROM 8MP+16MP Global.
Advertisement
IP68 Waterproof-IP68 Certified Water and Dust Proof, can be submerged up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. 6.49 FHD+,Only 276g-Vivid 6.49 19.5:9 Display; Android 10 Pie, Fingerprint Sensor, and 5,000mAh battery with 5V/2A Quick Charge Camera-Dual Main Camera: 16MP+ Depth Sensor with LED Flash, Selfie Camera: 8MP 4GB+64GB-64GB Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB of body memory, and support additional 256GB of memory expansion via SD card, Cortex A53 2.0GHz Octa-core Processor 4G Network-FDD-LTE: B/2/4/5/7/12/17/28A/28B, WCDMA: B/2/4/5, GMS: B2/B3/B5/B8: US compatibility Nationwide on all GSM Networks including AT & T, T-Mobile, Cricket, metro PCS, and others. Not compatible with CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint and Boost mobile.