WAC Lighting WP-LED119 Endurance Fin 8" Tall High Output LED Outdoor Wallpack - 19 Watts Architectural White / 5000K Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

WAC Lighting WP-LED119 Endurance Fin 8" Tall High Output LED Outdoor Wallpack - 19 Watts The Endurance wall pack collection features a patent pending design for water and dust proofing, encased in an IP66 rated factory sealed light engine. Thermally engineered for up to 100,000 hours of rated life, the Endurance virtually eliminates any need for maintenance once installed. LED technology offers superior alternatives to conventional Halogen and HID sources. With factory sealed die-cast aluminum housings, the Endurance collection is sure to provide lasting worry-free performance for years.Features Factory-sealed LED light engine with 20 degree forward throw illuminationTempered prismatic glass reduces glare while optimizing light distributionMulti-function dimming: ELV (120V) or 0-10VBuilt-in level for easy adjustmentConstructed from solid die-cast aluminum104 degree beam spreadDesigned for commercial or residential use ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsMeets ADA standardsIncludes 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantiesMotion Sensor and Photocell available (offered at checkout)Dimensions Height: 7-3/4"Width: 6-7/8"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 2.55 lbsElectrical Specifications Wattage: 19 wattsLumens: 1390 or 1460Color Temperature: 3000K or 5000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 100000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Architectural White / 5000K