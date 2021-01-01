Wowsome! Sushi Hug Japanese Kawaii Salmon Food Sashimi Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you love sushi? An awesome Japanese food design art that expresses love and romance between the rice and tuna sushi pieces. Makes a wonderful gift idea for sushi lovers, sashimi fans, and those who are a fan of romantic Japanese food and culture. Are you a Sashimi and Sushi lover? Your heart is beating for traditional Japanese Food and Japanese Culture? Then grab your Sushi Making Kit and your Sushi Roller for this perfect design for Japanese Foodie enthusiast that has a unique sense of Humor. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only