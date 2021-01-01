From wowsome!
Wowsome! Papillon in Roman Helmet Centurion Legionnaire Dog Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Papillon in Roman Helmet for Dog Lovers and Fans. Roman Empire Papillon Centurion for Ancient Roman History enthusiasts and Roman Empire Republic Army fans. Be part of the Ancient Rome or Military History Collection Roma Legion Helmet Centurion Legionnaire Papillon for Papillon Dog lovers and Ancient Roman History lovers. A funny Roman shirt and Papillon gift idea for any Birthday 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only