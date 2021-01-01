Wowsome! Otter Chibi Sea Animal Creature Japanese Kawaii Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Looking for unique otter design? Grab these novelty theme for all who like otter chibi animals or lovers. Cool graphic with an awesome otter design. Be proud if you are an animal lovers too. A wonderful gift for sea animal or creature. Are you an otter keeper? This design is for everyone who likes chibi theme. Perfect for upcoming hot summer days wherever you go, you may go to the park or swimming at the sea, this design will make you stand out everywhere. Have fun! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only