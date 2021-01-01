From wowsome!
Wowsome! Greyhound Dog Astronaut Space Exploration Astronomy Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Outer Space Greyhound Astronaut wearing Space suit. A dog gift for Greyhound astronaut and astronomy lovers. Ideal astronaut outfit for a Greyhound dog mama and dad. Perfect astronaut dog design to wear with your puppies. Greyhound Astronaut Dog. Greyhound Astronaut design exploring the outer space. The right gift idea to Greyhound, astronaut and astronomy lovers. The perfect Astronaut Birthday and Christmas Gift! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only