Wowsome! Fight Gloves Boxer Boxing Sport Coach Enthusiast Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If boxing is your sport this will be a great shirt to wear to the boxing club gym. So complete your boxing accessories and be trendy with this cool Boxing Gloves suitable for family and friends that are boxing fans, athletes, gym coach or trainers. Do you boxing sport? Then get these boxing gloves with a "Fight" saying design. A great gift for anyone who loves boxing and who is into this sport. Also, cool present for dads whose into boxing sports or an athlete too. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only