Woven Wall Hanging Dream Catcher Star And Moon Tapestry Handmade Wall Art Decor Ornament for Bedroom Living Room-Yellow

Specification:-Material: iron ring + round bead + feather + polyester thread-Color: as shown-Total length: 70cm / 27.6" (approximately)-Round diameter: 20cm / 7.9" (approx.)Feature:-Brand new and high quality-Great home decoration or gift-A story in mythology that brings good luck-Feathers vary in length-Dream Catcher-A nightmare comes out of the window through the hole; a good dream is trapped in the net and slides down the feathers towards the sleeping person. Package Included:1 PCS Dream catcherNote:-Due to manual measurement, please allow an error of 1-3cm and make sure you don't mind before ordering-Please understand that due to the different positions of the pictures, there may be chromatic aberration.