Woven Seagrass Baskets with Lids, Set of 3

Store your pillows and blankets in style with our Woven Seagrass Baskets with Lids! You’ll love how these cute, earthy containers stack inside one another when not in use. Set includes three (3) baskets Large basket measures 19H x 16.5 in. in diameter Medium basket measures 15.5H x 14 in. in diameter Small basket measures 12.5H x 12 in. in diameter Crafted of seagrass Woven design Natural finish Features lids with white accent chords Baskets stack inside each other when not in use For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.