Woven Rope L-shaped Indoor/outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Set With Tables - 5 Person

Host your friends and family for a vibrant get-together with George Oliver’s Woven Rope Garden Patio Set. This 4-piece ensemble comfortably seats up to 5 adults. It includes a right and left sofa, a corner sofa, and a coffee table. Designed for versatility in configuration, each piece of this set can be enjoyed separately or in conjunction to create an inviting lounging environment. Made from water resistant Woven Rope, and composed with a sleek steel frame, this set offers high tensile strength. It’s durable construction ensures that it withstands all-weather variations for long lasting outdoor use. The simple, yet modern, aesthetic compliments a large range of tastes and styles. The neutral palette ensures that this set seamlessly incorporates any garden. Colorfast cushion slipcovers ensure the set’s vibrancy stays intact over time. The coffee table provides a spacious place to hold drinks, food, décor, and more. The table features a plastic wood top for added sophistication. The low maintenance design allows for easy clean up. Simple spot clean with a damp cloth as needed. All cushion covers are machine washable to ensure your set looks fresh for years to come. 4.72 inch thick cushion pads provide extra comfort while lounging. Enjoy this set on your outdoor patio, backyard, balcony, poolside, garden, and more.