Woven Christmas Stocking with Striped Raised Detail Ivory - Wondershop

For that extra something in your holiday display, choose this Woven Christmas Stocking with Striped Raised Detail from Wondershop™ to dress up your mantel. Generously sized for filling it with a variety of small gifts, candy or treats, this holiday stocking in an ivory hue is accented with allover stitched faux-fur stripes to your decor, while the hanging pompom from the rolled cuff adds extra flair to it. Featuring an attached fabric loop for easy hanging, you can complete the festive decor by adding coordinating pompom holiday stockings and hanging them above the fireplace to bring festive cheer to your space. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.