Worth Bed by Modloft - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (HB39A-CK-WAL-WHT)

The Worth platform bed features a low profile hardwood frame with matching symmetrical nightstands. An upholstered eco leather headboard complements this Asian-inspired bed. Mattress (not included) sits snuggly inside a solid pine-slat mattress base for stylistic durability and added comfort. Supports U.S. standard mattresses (not included). Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Color: Brown. Finish: White on Walnut