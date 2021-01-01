Decorative ladders will add a modern rustic style to your living or bedroom spaces. Display your blankets or quilts on this beautiful 6ft tall hand stained wooden ladder. This American made ladder stands at 72 inches tall and features 5 sturdy rungs measuring 18.5 inches long, 2.5 inches in depth and 0.5 inch thick. The rungs are spaced at 13.25 inches apart. Both wall and floor ends are crafted with an angle design to lean against the wall and floor flush. The floor legs are designed to stand 21 inches away from the wall. This large size ladder measures 20 inches wide and is crafted from only the best hand selected wood and finished in a matte, non gloss stain. Hardware is hidden for an added sleek look. Worn distress marks and natural wood grain knots are unique to each piece. Ladder is delivered assembled and ready to use, not intended for climbing. BrandtWorks Worn Gray Ladder | 204L-WORN