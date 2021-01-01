Telescope Casual World Famous Bar Height Director Chair By - Walnut/Natural

World Famous Bar Height Director Chair By Telescope Casual - Walnut/Natural. 1590-3REC-20C-01. Director Chairs. Looking for the perfect addition to your casual outdoor space? Then look no further than the World Famous Director Chair from Telescope Casual. The chair is crafted using the finest North American hardwood, and the chair arms are shaped and sanded by hand for maximum smoothness and comfort. The canvas covers resist sagging, remaining supportive and comfortable over time, and are dyed with the finest dyes available. The thickly shaped legs with zinc-plated steel leg and corner braces make this chair stable, while the self-leveling plastic glides protect your floors from scratches. The entire chair folds down into a compact shape that stores easily.