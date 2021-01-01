From z-wave alliance
WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protection Kids Hearing Protection Green
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protection & Kids Hearing Protection, Green Worktunes: Bluetooth Technology Lets You Seamlessly Stream Entertainment From Your Mobile Phone and Any Other Bluetooth Enabled Device Worktunes: NRR of 24 dB (Noise Reduction Rating) and INTEGRATED MICROPHONE lets you make and take phone calls without removing the hearing protection Kids Hearing Protection: Creates a quiet environment for studying, reading or relaxing in shared indoor spaces Kids Hearing Protection: 22 dB NRR (Noise Reduction Rating)/ANSI S3. 19-1974 Certified and Kid-friendly design comes in a variety of fun colors that kids will want to wear