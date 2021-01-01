Korkers WorkTrax Overshoe Cleat Size Large Black Molded Rubber with 28 Push-Through Steel Spikes/Pair

Korkers WorkTrax Overshoe Cleats are built tough to provide pros with aggressive traction, reducing the chance of slips and falls in slippery work environments. Simply put them on over your existing footwear. They are equipped with 28 push-through steel spikes per pair for superior grip on snow, ice, steep grades, roofs, etc. Spikes are replaceable if needed. The molded rubber base has walls at the toe, heel and side to protect your footwear and keep it firmly in place. A strap-and-buckle system secures the overshoe to your existing footwear. These overshoe cleats are built to provide sure-footed traction in a variety of outdoor work applications. Size: large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.