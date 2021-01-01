Office Star WorkSmart™ FreeFlex® Fabric High Back Ergonomic Task Chair with Ratchet Back, Burgundy

The Office Star task chair features adjustments for seat and back height to accommodate a variety of body types comfortably during the workday. Supported by a nylon base with wheeled casters, the chair moves easily over carpeted areas, giving greater mobility around the office. The Office Star WorkSmart fabric task chair has a high back for supporting the neck and head..Burgundy, Fabric upholstery.1 touch pneumatic seat height adjustment.Weight rated up to 250 lb.Color: Burgundy, Fabric upholstery.Dimensions: 42 1/4" H x 20" W x 20 1/2" D.Full assembly required.Limited lifetime warranty.Seat Size: 17 1/2" - 21" H x 20" W x 18 1/4" D; Back Size: 20" H x 17 1/4" W.Meets or exceeds all ANSI/BIFMA standards.Built-in lumbar support.Weight rated up to 250 lb..Heavy-duty Nylon base with dual wheel carpet casters.Office Star WorkSmart™ Coal FreeFlex® Fabric High Back Ergonomic Task Chair with Ratchet Back features a thick padded contour seat and back with built-in lumbar support that provide superior comfort.. Adjustable The Office Star WorkSmart fabric task chair features a high back with a ratchet back adjustment to securely cushion the user's neck and shoulders. Users can modify the seat's height as well with pneumatic adjustments, ensuring the proper support to obtain healthy posture and preventing overextension of the knees. Comfortable Contoured cushioning along the backrest and the seat make this Office Star WorkSmart fabric task chair comfortable for the entire work day. Since it doesn't have armrests, the user has full range-of-motion. The red task chair's comfort level lasts for up to 8 hours, supporting up to 250 pounds comfortably.