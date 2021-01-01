Union & Scale Workplace2.0™ Fabric Guest Chair, Black, Integrated Lumbar, Armless, Stationary Seat Control (53759)

The Workplace2.0™ collection is about making your life easier with new office basics. 500 Series Guest Chairs are simple and sturdy, but also updated for today with a variety of customization options. With hundreds of color options and comfort features, this chair fits almost anywhere and anyone. Sturdy construction and durable upholstery works great for private office spaces, executive suites, conference rooms and more. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, providing you the quality and comfort today's workspaces demands.Limited Lifetime Warranty.Black fabric contoured seat.Overall Dimensions: 34.9" H x 25.7" W x 23.5" D.Fully Assembled.Titanium steel sled base.Armless.Workplace2.0™, a collection by Union & Scale.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Glides.Warrantied for users up to 300 pounds.Designed, engineered, & assembled in the USA.Seat Depth: 17.3", Seat Width: 18.5", Seat Height: 18.4", Back Height: 18.9", Back Width: 18.3".The Workplace2.0™ Black Integrated Lumbar Support Guest Chair gives you simplicity in design with functionality for today's office