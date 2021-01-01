From union & scale
Union & Scale™ Workplace2.0 500 Series Mesh and Fabric Task Chair, Iron Ore, Adjustable Lumbar, Synchro Seat Slide, 2D Arms
With hundreds of color options and comfort features, this chair fits almost anywhere and anyone. The 500 Series is sure to be a people pleaser and works great for private office spaces, executive suites, conference rooms and more. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, you’re sure to find a solid chair that just won’t quit. The Workplace2.0™ collection is about making your life easier with new office basics. This collection offers task chairs that are simple and straightforward, but also updated for today with a variety of customization options..Overall Dimensions: 39.6 - 44.8" H x 27.9 - 28.6" W x 28.6" D.Assembly required.Workplace2.0™, a collection by Union & Scale.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Warrantied for users up to 300 pounds.Designed, engineered, & assembled in the USA.Adjustable lumbar.Hard surface casters roll quietly and effortlessly on carpet floor types.Limited Lifetime Warranty.Seat Depth: 18.3 - 19.6", Seat Width: 20.1", Seat Height: 17.8 - 22.8", Back Height: 23.9", Back Width: 17.9".Iron Ore fabric contoured seat.Synchro seat slide control.Black plastic five-star base.Width-height adjustable arms.The Iron Ore Task Chair with Adjustable lumbar support from Workplace2.0™ is a simple straightforward solution for today's office