From ihometea
Workout Dip Station Sit Up Bench Adjusting Height Home Gyms Pull Up Dip Station
Advertisement
Good posture has been proven to boost confidence, mood, energy, and focus. If you're looking to benefits both physically and emotionally, This equipment helps you exercise to improve posture. The power tower made of high-quality steel tubes and reasonable physical structure. Maximum holds up to 330LBS, more stable and durable. The multi-function design exercise station can support many kinds of workout types like pull up, dips, push-up, knee raise, etc. Creates your home gyms.