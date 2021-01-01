WorkForce Pro WF4730 Wireless AllinOne Color Inkjet Printer Copier Scanner with WiFi Direct Dash Replenishment Ready

Best Quality Guranteed. This printer is designed for use with cartridges only, not third party cartridges or ink. Cartridges described as Compatible, Remanufactured, refilled or refillable may not work properly or at all. See product description for more details. Get performance beyond laser the workforce Pro wf-4730, powered by Precision Core. Lightning fast Color Print speeds fastest in its class (1); 20 ISO ppm (black) and 20 ISO ppm (color) (). Easy on the budget up to 50 percent lower printing costs vs. Color laser (2). Never run out of ink again - printer features Dash Replenishment which, after activation, keeps track of your ink usage and orders more from when you are running low. Note: This printer is designed for use with cartridges only, not third-party cartridges or ink. See product description for more details Replace paper less often 500-sheet capacity, with two pap