Workforce ES65WR Wireless Portable Sheetfed Document Scanner with Premium Accounting Features for PC and Mac

Best Quality Guranteed. Receipt management software included no subscription required (1). Increase productivity and minimize data entry errors automatically extracts and categorizes key data from receipts. Easily exports data to third-party software QuickBooks, Quicken, TurboTax, Excel CSV and more. Fastest, smallest and lightest in its class (2) weighs under 11 oz; battery-powered. Wirelessly scan critical documents to smartphones, tablets, The cloud, PC or Mac (4). Single-page scanning in as fast as 4 seconds (3) Automatic feeding mode automatically accepts each new sheet as its inserted. Versatile scanning for everyday receipts, invoices, documents, business and ID cards, and extra-long pages up to 8. 5' X 72'. Store images and data where you choose easily email or upload to storage services such as Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive. Includes Nuance power P