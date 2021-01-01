From dakota ultrasonics
WorkForce ES400 Color Duplex Document Scanner for PC and Mac Auto Document Feeder ADF
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Get organized in a snap scan upto 35 ppm/70 ipm (1); Single Step Technology captures both sides in one pass Easily scan stacks of paper robust 50 page Auto Document Feeder; Scan business/ID cards, receipts and more. Operating Systems Windows 7, 8/8.1, 10. Mac OS X 10.6.8 10.11.x Powerful software included easy scanning with intuitive ScanSmart Software (2); Preview, email, upload and more; Automatic file naming and object recognition save time Compatible with most software the included TWAIN driver allows for easy connection to most document management software; Standard Connectivity Super Speed USB 3.0, optional Network Interface Unit (RJ 45, 10BaseT/100BaseTX) Built in Nuance Optical Character Recognition (OCR) create searchable PDFs and editable Word and Excel files. Maximum Resolution: 1200 dpi interpolated Easy sharing and collaboration email or upload to popula