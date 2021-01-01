Workforce ES-500WR Wireless Color Receipt & Document Scanner for PC and Mac, Auto Document Feeder (ADF), Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Receipt management software included no subscription required (1). Increase productivity and minimize data entry errors automatically extracts and categorizes key data from receipts. Easily exports data to third-party software QuickBooks, Quicken, TurboTax, Excel CSV and more. Robust 50-page auto document feeder easily scan a stack of papers, of varying sizes. Single-step technology capture both sides of a sheet of paper in one pass; fast 2-sided scanning in as fast as 35 ppm/70 ipm (2). Wirelessly scan critical documents to smartphones, tablets, The cloud, PC or Mac (3). Versatile scanning for everyday receipts, invoices, documents, business and ID cards, and extra-long pages up to 8. 5' X 240'. Store images and data where you choose easily email or upload to storage services such as Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive. Includes Nuance power PDF for windows and PDF converter for Mac create, convert, edit and