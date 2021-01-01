From xerox
Xerox WorkCentre 3345/DNI Black And White Multifunction Printer, Print/Copy/Scan/Fax, Letter/Legal, Up To 42ppm, 2-Sided Print.
Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi Print Speed: 42 ppm (Simplex) Maximum Document Size: 8.50' x 14.00' Optical Scan Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi 50-Sheet Reversing ADF; Auto Duplexing 50-Sheet Bypass & 250-Sheet Input Trays 4.3' Touchscreen LCD; Front USB Port Monthly Duty Cycle: 80,000 Pages USB 2.0, Ethernet, & Wi-Fi Connectivity