Brother Work Smart MFC-J870DW USB, Wireless, Network Ready Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer

Featuring a cost-effective inkjet system and a palette of connectivity options, the Brother MFC-J870DW Inkjet All-in-One Printer combines convenience with exceptional printing performance. This printer features a sleek, compact design that is ideal for home offices where space is at a premium. It integrates seamlessly into any network thanks to its Wi-Fi and Ethernet jack, and also supports a variety of convenient cloud printing apps, including AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and more..Supports Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, and Cortado Workplace for effortless printing from tablets and smartphones.One 100-sheet capacity paper tray.Prints up to 33 ppm in black-and-white and up to 27 ppm in color.Scan directly to email, OCR, file, image, Microsoft SharePoint, or any compatible cloud storage service.Automatic duplex for two-sided printing.Prints in crisp resolutions up to 6,000 x 1,200 dpi.20-page auto document feeder quickly processes high-volume jobs.Uses LC101, LC103 cartridges.Wi-Fi Direct and NFC let you print from mobile devices without a router.Handles up to 2,500-page monthly duty cycle.Faxing memory stores up to 200 pages.Color flatbed scanner scans in resolutions up to 19,200 x 19,200 interpolated dpi.Compatible with high-yield ink cartridges (sold separately).Comes with free phone support for the life of your machine.4-in-1 device prints, copies, scans, and faxes.USB port for local connections or direct printing from USB flash memory.Built-in Wi-Fi IEEE 80211b/g/n and Ethernet.Web Connect features enable direct scanning to Dropbox, Google Drive, EverNote, OneNote, OneDrive, Facebook, Flickr, Picasa, and more.Measures 161 by 71 by 147 inches (W x H x D).144 Kbps fax modem broadcasts faxes at approximately 7 seconds per page.27-inch color touchscreen for easy, intuitive navigation.The Brother MFC-J870DW Inkjet All-in-One Printer offers crisp, colorful printouts, a compact design, and versatile wireless connectivity options, including support for AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and other cloud printing apps.. Inkjet System Delivers Vibrant, Cost-Effective Printing The Brother MFC-J870DW Inkjet All-in-One Printer uses a cost-effective inkjet system to deliver crisp, vivid printouts. It offers maximum print speeds of up to 33 ppm in black and up to 27 ppm in color. And with exceptionally sharp print resolutions up to 6,000 x 1,200 dpi, it renders your reports, spreadsheets, and graphics in crisp, tidy detail. The printer is also compatible with Brother's line of high-yield replacement ink cartridges (available separately) to further lower the cost of printing. Flexible Connectivity Options and Access to Cloud Storage With its built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet jack, the Brother MFC-J870DW Printer can serve as a shared printer for any device connected to your network. And with support for Brother iPrint & Scan, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and other cloud printing services, the printer makes it easy to print from your tablet or smartphone. You can also use the 2.7-inch touchscreen display to access Drobox, Google Drive, EverNote, OneNote, and other convenient cloud services for easier file sharing and collaboration. Four-in-One Functionality with Convenient Auto-Document Feeder Featuring a built-in scanner, fax machine, and copier, the Brother MFC-J870DW Inkjet All-in-One Printer consolidates your office's needs into a single, compact device. The 20-page auto-document feeder helps you quickly process large fax transmissions, multiple-page copy jobs, and other high-volume applications. Package Contents Brother MFC-J870DW Inkjet All-in-One Printer, four LCS-series starter ink cartridges, setup CD-ROM, telephone line cord, user manual, disc tray, and quick setup guide.