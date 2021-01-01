Kate and Laurel Words, Black Framed Canvas Art Print, 24x24

This lovely floral art print brings a vibrant accent piece to any wall of your home. Framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room that needs a pop of color. This art print also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or house-warming parties. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 inches tall by 24 inches wide by 1.63 inches deep. Print Name: “Bohemian Blue”