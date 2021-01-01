Mohawk Home Worcester Dusk 9 ft. x 12 ft. Oriental Area Rug

A timeless and traditional Persian inspired style is modernized by bold contemporary color and subtle distressing in the striking style of Mohawk's Worcester Area Rug in Dusk. Shades of faded black, charcoal grey and white create a versatile color wheel in this transitional design, perfect to polish any bedroom, dining room or living room area. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.