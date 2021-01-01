Woody Pendant by Carpyen - Color: Beige - Finish: Painted - (2171800)

The Woody Pendant by Carpyen presents a simple and classic design to complement a range of interior spaces. A round canopy drops a thin wire to suspend the rounded metal shade in place. A subtly pleated exterior adds textural depth and notable sleekness to its minimalistic silhouette while a white polycarbonate diffuser conceals its incandescent light source. When lit, the fixture emits a bright and balanced layer of downlight to create a welcoming ambiance. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Beige