From furniture of america

Furniture of America Woodside Oak Padded Counter Height Bench Rubber in Brown | IDF-3024A-PBN

$166.67
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Take a cozy seat on this transitional style counter height bench while you enjoy a coffee or dinner at the table in style. Constructed from durable rubber wood, this tall, backless bench features fabric upholstery over plush cushioning for a comfortable dining experience. Place your feet on the built-in footrests and enjoy quality time with friends and family. Furniture of America Woodside Oak Padded Counter Height Bench Rubber in Brown | IDF-3024A-PBN

